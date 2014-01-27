Ex-Pilot Flying J sales manager to plead guilty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ex-Pilot Flying J sales manager to plead guilty

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

Former Pilot Flying J director of sales for national accounts is to plead guilty Monday in federal court to charges stemming from a fuel rebate fraud investigation.

Brian Mosher, of Bettendorf, Iowa, is before U.S. District Judge Amul Thapar to plead and to be arraigned.

Mosher would be the eighth former Pilot employee to plead guilty to criminal charges.

Mosher was featured prominently in a 120-page affidavit that outlined government allegations of fraud by Pilot employees.

