Weston Wamp announces campaign team

Weston Wamp (left) and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Weston Wamp (left) and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
Weston Wamp, who recently threw his hat in the ring for the Third Congressional District, has announced his campaign team.

Wamp, son of former U.S. Representative Zack Wamp, was defeated by current Congressman Chuck Fleischmann in the 2012 election. The two will face off again in the 2014 race.

Wamp's leadership team members are:
- Corky Coker, Finance Chairman;  President and CEO of Coker Tire
- Marshall Brock, Finance Director; started Clumpie's Ice Cream and co-founded Chattanooga Football Club
- D Winchester, Southern Campaign Coordinator; local conservative political activist
- Adria Landmesser, Northern Campaign Coordinator; former assistant to Congressman Chuck Fleischmann
- Nick Macco, Technology & Media Director; co-founder of Southtree, a Chattanooga-based digital preservation firm
- Rick Mincy, Special Projects; retired after 25 years with the Chattanooga Police Department

Wamp said more of his campaign leadership team will be named at a later date.

