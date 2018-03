Working Together For You

CALHOUN, Ga. – Calhoun police arrested a 50-year-old Atlanta man Friday afternoon as he tried to pass two counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart on Highway 53 in that city, a news release states.

Police Chief Garry Moss said the notes that Wayne Hills possessed were "virtually identical" to several bills that had been passed in the city of Calhoun this month and in December 2013.

The chief said Hill is believed to be part of a larger group operating out of Atlanta.

