Audit of DCS finds numerous problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An audit of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services finds that the state child-welfare agency is plagued with numerous problems including its failure to report the deaths of children in its custody.

The audit also found that DCS conducted sloppy child-abuse investigations and was not adequately tracking juvenile delinquents put on probation.

The audit, which was conducted by the state comptroller's office, was released on Monday.

It found that the agency needed to do a better job of investigating child abuse and neglect complaints. It also found that the agency had violated a state law requiring it to report the deaths of children in its custody to the legislature.

DCS has come under fire for a series of failures. A commissioner appointed last year has vowed to reform the agency.

