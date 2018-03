Our news partners from WBIR are reporting that a brush fire in Pigeon Forge which threatened several cabins on Sunday has been 100% contained, according to Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson.

The fire affected about 50 acres of land.

As of Sunday evening, no injuries have been reported.

One cabin received minor damage.

According to Watson, wind was the biggest challenge for crews fighting the fire. For most of Sunday afternoon, firefighters dealt with wind gusts between 25-30 miles per hour.

About 90 firefighters responded to the fire throughout the day. At least 10 firefighters will monitor hot spots throughout the nigh