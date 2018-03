ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal is touting the endorsement of some 110 mayors from across Georgia.

Deal made the campaign announcement Monday during the Georgia Municipal Association's annual Mayors' Day Conference. Among those backing the Republican governor are Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver and Dallas Mayor Boyd Austin.

Deal says "Mayors for Deal" will play a pivotal role in his re-election bid this year. Also running in the Republican primary are state schools Superintendent John Barge and Dalton Mayor David Pennington.

Democrat Jason Carter, a state senator and grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, has announced plans to run for governor.

Not on Deal's list was Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, a Democrat, who has a good working relationship with the governor but has said he will back the Democratic nominee.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.