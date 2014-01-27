Insurance benefit restored for Ga. state workers

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia plans to spend about $114 million to restore some benefits to the health plan covering teachers and state employees.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/1lh31ZM ) the Department of Community Health's board voted Monday to revert back to offering small co-payments for health services and drugs to the 650,000 state workers, retirees and dependents covered by the plan.

The agency changed the plan last year to end the co-payments in an effort to save the state money. Teachers and state workers argued they would be forced to pay higher out-of-pocket costs starting Jan. 1.

They put pressure on Gov. Nathan Deal, who is up for re-election this year, to fix the problem. Money for the co-payments is coming of reserve funds for the state's $3 billion health plan.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

