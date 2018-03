Almost seven years after then-Gov. Phil Bredesen included $48 million to replace UTC's Lupton Library in a late addition to the state budget, and more than four years after the university broke ground on the project, a modernized library is inching toward completion on the UTC campus.

University officials learned Thursday that an already prolonged construction process won't be over until at least December. That dashed hope that the facility would be open for the beginning of the 2014-15 school year.

Once finished, though, the library will become a marquee place on campus and a milestone in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's long-term plan to bolster its connection with downtown. For students, university officials say, significant upgrades in group studying space and student-oriented technology will make it one of the best college libraries in the South.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.