Hundreds of tires illegally dumped in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hundreds of tires illegally dumped in McMinn County

Posted: Updated:

Authorities are searching for the parties responsible for dumping hundreds of tires illegally in McMinn County.

Officials say they've encountered several incidents of illegal tire dumping over the weekend.

Officials say disposal fees were recently raised by the state, which sometimes results in illegal dumping.

Authorities say as many as 1000 tires were dumped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact  Sheriff Joe Guy via email at mcminncountysheriff@gmail.com or at 423-462-1230.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.