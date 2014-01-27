Hundreds of tires illegally dumped in McMinn County

Authorities are searching for the parties responsible for dumping hundreds of tires illegally in McMinn County.



Officials say they've encountered several incidents of illegal tire dumping over the weekend.



Officials say disposal fees were recently raised by the state, which sometimes results in illegal dumping.



Authorities say as many as 1000 tires were dumped.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff Joe Guy via email at mcminncountysheriff@gmail.com or at 423-462-1230.