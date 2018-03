Work on the emergency ramp repair of the State Route 153 ramp from Access Rd./Lake Resort Dr. to SR‑153 North has begun, and the entire ramp on the northbound side is now closed as of 9 a.m. Monday morning.



This includes both the on-ramp to SR-153 North that has been closed since January 6 as well as the off-ramp from SR-153 to Access Rd./Lake Resort Dr. which has until now remained open.

Traffic will be unable to access the area until work is completed. The contractor will excavate and rebuild the entire slope and roadway, and work will take place around the clock.

The target date for reopening the ramp is Friday, February 7, 2014.