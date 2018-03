(WXIA) What are the chances that a balloon released at one elementary school, would wind up on the playground at another elementary school located more than 100 miles away?



It happened.



Adding to the mystery is that the kids who released the balloon and the ones who found it all had teachers with the same last name.



At Atlanta's Adamsville Primary School, kindergarten friends playing at recess made the discovery of a single balloon in their schoolyard.



"We was running... and then Raven noticed the balloon," said Richon Hoard, 5.



Raven took it to their teacher, Monica Sims, who read the note attached to the pink balloon.



"It said, we love you, Ms. Sims," Sims said.



But she knew the balloon with her name on it was not for her. It was a mystery until she did an internet search for the name of the school listed on the back of the slip attached to the balloon.



