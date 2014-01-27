UPDATE: Crews respond to two duplex fires

Chattanooga Firefighters responded to two duplex fires Monday morning.



The first was before 6 a.m. at a duplex on Arlena Circle. Crews had the fire under control within minutes and were able to contain it to one room.



The resident says she woke up to flames and called 911.



Investigators say the fire was accidental and most likely electrical.



The residence sustained $10,000 in damages.



The American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee is assisting mother and her daughter.

The second fire started in a duplex on Mayfield Lane around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire started near a back door and was making its way inside.

Crews got the fire under control within 10 minutes. Damage was estimated around $3,000.

The cause is under investigation.

