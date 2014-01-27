Bonnie Parker pistol sells for $99K - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bonnie Parker pistol sells for $99K

Cory de Rohan holds a nickle-plated .38 caliber Model 1902 Colt pistol belonging to Bonnie Parker of Bonnie and Clyde fame during an auction by Case Antiques. Photo by Wade Payne/News Sentinel Cory de Rohan holds a nickle-plated .38 caliber Model 1902 Colt pistol belonging to Bonnie Parker of Bonnie and Clyde fame during an auction by Case Antiques. Photo by Wade Payne/News Sentinel

KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - A gun that once belonged to outlaw Bonnie Parker has sold at auction for $99,450.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1e9YzXs) reports the winning bidders for the item asked to remain anonymous. More than 300 people attended the event at Case Auctions and Antiques in Knoxville.

The nickel-plated .38 pistol belonged to Bonnie Parker, who was gunned down by police with her lover, Clyde Barrow, in 1934.

The newspaper reports the bid for the gun, bullets and photos from the shooting scene was below an estimated value of $125,000 to $175,000.

The gun was found hidden in Parker's dress by a mortician preparing her body for embalming.

 

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

