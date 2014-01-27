Chattanooga contractors hope for new mega-projects

Regional construction companies are hoping easier lending and growing consumer confidence will drive up demand in the Chattanooga region during 2014, even as several of the region's biggest construction projects start to wind down.



A handful of major construction endeavors have kept thousands of construction workers in jobs during the last three years in the Chattanooga region, from Wacker to Watts Bar.



Workers have put more than 5.5 million hours into Wacker's $2 billion manufacturing facility in Charleston, Tenn., where about 1,000 people are still working on-site every day. And more than 2,100 people have worked on the first two phases of Memorial Hospital's massive expansion since it started in 2011. Watts Bar, TVA's nuclear power plant, employs a whopping 3,300 workers who are working around the clock to finish the Unit 2 reactor.



But all good things must come to an end. Memorial Hospital's work should be finished by June. Wacker is on track to be completed in mid-2015 and the second reactors at Watts Bar should be generating power by December 2015.



