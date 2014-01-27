Another shot of cold air to start the week

Good Monday. You will notice a nice mild morning as you step out the door, but don't be fooled. A major cool down is moving in.

A cold front to our west is giving us a temporary warm up that has temps in the 40s this morning.

Ahead of the front we may also see a few light sprinkles, and maybe even a flurry or two in the mountains. By late morning, the front will have passed through, and our winds will shift, coming out of the north at 10-15 mph. That will clear skies out and start to bring in the chilly air, so temps this afternoon will stay in the mid to upper 30s.

With the winds a little gusty today, there will be a biting, blustery feel to the day, also.

Tonight, the low will drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits Tuesday morning.

We will stay cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 10s through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon our winds will blow from the south, and warm us into the 40s Wednesday afternoon. We will even climb into the 50s Friday into the weekend.

We do have a chance for some showers both Saturday and Sunday, however.

Get the latest with the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Isolated Sprinkles, 41

Noon... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 39

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 38

6pm... Mostly Cloudy, 34

9pm... Mostly Cloudy, 27

