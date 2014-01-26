Local workshop helps to empower women

The Pure Experience is put on four times a year by Natural Beautiful Me, a business that works to help women be the best they can be.



Each experience workshop is based on a different topic and this one was all about beauty.



It's a basic business model.



"I like to empower women to embrace their natural beauty and identities," said A.J. Willis, founder of Natural Beautiful Me "I think the first thing we need to realize is that beauty comes from the inside out and make up and stuff is used to enhance natural beauty."



Willis says she brings in experts to help teach about the different topics.



One of those experts is Jouelzy, who has used social media to her advantage, to help encourage women to embrace what they already have.



"Youtube has been the thing to make me realize that I might be regular or I might look like other people. I could still have a positive impact on someone else who I never even realized," said Jouelzy. "Sometimes you don't realize the scope of your influence; you don't realize how something so small might impact someone else."



She says it's allowed her to help others to break the mold of what society says beauty is.



"I'm teaching them how to make their own mold," said Jouelzy. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So you define what beauty is. People will see you as beautiful if you're confident in whom you are."



The Pure Experience will be hosting another event in March dealing with living a better life style.



If you'd like more information on how you can attend, click here.