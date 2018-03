An eerie peace has settled on East 50th Street where gunshots thundered a week ago and took the life of an eighth-grader.

Now is the time when plans are being made.

"It's quiet. Give it a little bit of time. They are in the bushes. They're stalking people," said a neighborhood man who declined to give his name out of fear of retaliation. "It's like war out here."

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.