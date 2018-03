Bees are Bill Walter's business.

Walter removes and relocates swarms from homes and later tends the bees for their wildflower honey, which he sells through his company, Guerilla Beekeepers, along with beeswax-based products such as lip balm and body moisturizer.

Up until 18 months ago, Walter oversaw his growing venture out of his home garage in Silverado Canyon in southern California. But thanks to a $15,000 loan from natural and organic foods grocer Whole Foods Market, the former Web designer was able to buy new gear, including additional bee suits and hive boxes.

