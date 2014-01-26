Snowden says NSA engages in industrial espionage

By Erik Kirschbaum, Reuters
BERLIN — The
U.S. National Security Agency is involved in industrial espionage and
will grab any intelligence it can get its hands on regardless of its
value to national security, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden told a
German TV network.
In text released ahead of a lengthy interview
to be broadcast on Sunday, ARD TV quoted Snowden saying the NSA does
not limit its espionage to issues of national security and he cited
German engineering firm, Siemens as one target.
"If there's
information at Siemens that's beneficial to U.S. national interests —
even if it doesn't have anything to do with national security — then
they'll take that information nevertheless," Snowden said, according to
ARD, which recorded the interview in Russia where he has claimed
asylum.
Snowden also told the German public broadcasting network
he no longer has possession of any documents or information on NSA
activities and has turned everything he had over to select journalists.
He said he did not have any control over the publication of the information, ARD said.
Questions
about U.S. government spying on civilians and foreign officials burst
into the open last June when Snowden, leaked documents outlining the
widespread collection of telephone records and email.
The
revelations shocked Germany, a country especially sensitive after the
abuses by the Gestapo during the Nazi reign and the Stasi in Communist
East Germany during the Cold War.
Reports the NSA monitored
Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone have added to the anger in
Germany, which has been pushing for a 'no-spy' agreement with the
United States, a country it considers to be among its closest allies.