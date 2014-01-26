Police identify gunman in deadly Maryland mall shooting

By Elisha Fieldstadt, NBC News
Police on
Sunday morning identified the gunman in a deadly Maryland mall shooting,
who killed two skate shop employees on Saturday.
Officials said Darion Marcus Aguilar, 19, of College Park, was responsible for the rampage that took the lives of two workers at a Zumiez store on Saturday.
Cops
believe Aguilar, armed with a Mossberg shotgun and "a large amount of
ammunition" opened fire in the store in a shopping mall in Columbia,
Md., near Baltimore, before killing himself, Howard County, Md., Chief
of Police Bill McMahon said Sunday.
The victims have been identified by
police as Brianna Benlolo, 21, of College Park, Md., and Tyler Johnson,
25, of Mount Airy, Md. The male shooter, whose body was found nearby,
had a shotgun and ammunition on him, McMahon said.
Although one
of the victims lives in the same town as the suspect, police said there
was no immediate connection between the two. McMahon said police are
trying to determine whether Aguilar knew either of the victims.
"We want to find out why this occurred," McMahon said. "We still have some unanswered questions."
McMahon
said that surveillance video showed Aguilar was dropped off at the Mall
in Columbia an hour before he started shooting and made "very limited
movement" within the mall before he fired between 6-8 shots.
"We're
still working to determining exactly where all those shots went,"
McMahon said. One person suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, and four
others were injured during the chaos. All five were treated and released
from the hospital Saturday night, according to Howard County General
Hospital.
McMahon also said that Aguilar had bought the Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun in Montgomery County Md., in December.
It
took several hours to identify the gunman since he was carrying
ammunition and a backpack and police thought he may have had explosives.
"When we originally found the shooter, he still had a lot of ammunition
on his person," McMahon said.
Police said they disabled crude attempts at homemade explosive devices inside the shooter's bag.
Investigators searched the mall and Aguilar's body for any other explosives, but did not find anything more.
McMahon
also said police did find ammunition in Aguilar's home, where he lived
with his mother. Investigators also seized computers and documents,
McMahon said.
The mall would be closed Sunday as police continued to search for a
motive in the deadly slayings. The mall should reopen on Tuesday, at the
latest, Howard County Executive Ken Ulman said on Sunday.
McMahon
called the mall "the main street for Columbia," adding that the closed
shopping center would not only economically impact the community of less
than 100,000, but would likely also have a deep psychological impact on
residents.
When the mall does reopen, McMahon said grief
counselors would be on site and "we will ensure that we have a strong
police presence here so that people will feel comfortable and safe."