Republicans struggle in Georgia's Senate primary

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's U.S. Senate Republican primary is shaping up as a struggle between arch-conservatives and business interests who believe a tea party-backed candidate could lose a general election.

Several candidates are trying to satisfy both the conservative activists and the more traditional Republicans.

U.S. congressman Jack Kingston says a united party is needed to defeat likely Democratic nominee Michelle Nunn in November. Kingston emphasizes his conservative credentials but also says Republicans must welcome more moderate voices if it wants to be a national majority party.

Kingston and two other GOP congressmen, Paul Broun and Phil Gingrey, are among eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination. The primary is May 20. A runoff would be two months later.

The general election winner will succeed Republican Saxby Chambliss, who is retiring.

