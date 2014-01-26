Tenn. 'reality' family finds its Bravo audience

By STEPHANIE TOONE

The Nashville Ledger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A blended family of Murfreesboro millionaires joined Bravo TV's reality lineup in November and recently ended its first season averaging 2 million viewers per episode.

The show, "Thicker than Water," tells the story of Ben Tankard, a renowned, multi-platinum-album-selling Christian Jazz artist and minister, and his large, multi-generational clan - self-dubbed as the "black Brady Brunch."

Six of the family members live together in a lavish mansion, the Tankard Palace, which, according to the father, serves as the backdrop of the family's quarrels and adventures.

In addition to patriarch Ben, a former professional basketball player, the family's cast of characters includes his wife Jewel, a businesswoman, author and evangelist; daughters Brooklyn, Britney and Cyrene, son Benji and his bride, Shanira, and Brooklyn's daughter, Diamond.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.