Political delays, a confused vision and repeated inaction were behind a fruitless two-year attempt to sell the Harriet Tubman public housing complex, documents and interviews suggest.

The Chattanooga Housing Authority ignored the highest bids, required exhaustive documentation from some buyers but not others, and ultimately failed to sell the complex to any of the half-dozen interested parties, all while its executive director said publicly there were no solid offers.

CHA has left millions of dollars sitting on the table after spurning buyers ranging from a Florida ophthalmologist to a Seventh-day Adventist charity in Apison, while continuing to pay $300,000 per year to maintain the derelict site.

