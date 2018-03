Just after noon on Saturday, the Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched to a reported Duplex fire at 3610 Conner St.

Four fire companies responded and found smoke coming from one side of a single story duplex.

Companies on scene initiated a search for occupants while another crew made a quick attack to contain the fire to the kitchen area.

It was determined that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Damage to side A of the duplex was substantial and the dollar loss is estimated at $45,000.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental by the CFD investigations division.

Chattanooga Fire Department was assisted on scene by HCEMS, EPB and CPD.