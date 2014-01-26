UPDATE: Fire causes $65K worth of damage to East Ridge home

UPDATE: Two residents were inside sleeping as smoke and flames filled a three bedroom home on Reeves St in East Ridge.

Stanley Wayne and his roommate escaped unharmed. The other person that also rents a room wasn't home at the time but her pet Pomeranian was.

The five pound dog was trapped in the back when the owner and crews arrived.

Firefighters told her they would try to save her pet when they felt the structure was safe to enter.

Neighbors say, the owner had a melt down and fainted before a firefighter resurfaced with the animal under a blanket.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian and is expected to be ok.

The cause is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: At 1:01 a.m. East Ridge Fire Rescue received a report of a fire at 1201 Reeves Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene to discover visible flames coming through the residence's roof and at a rear corner of the residence.

It was initially reported to firefighters that there were possibly residents still trapped inside the structure.

East Ridge Fire Rescue mounted an aggressive interior attack and extinguished the fire.

No one was discovered trapped inside the building, and all of the residents were eventually accounted for safely on scene.

There were no injuries reported, and the estimated amount of damage to the structure is $65,000.

Firefighters rescued the family dog from inside the house during the operation, and it was transported by the family to an animal hospital.

The fire began in a rear bedroom of the house. The cause is currently under investigation. It has not been classified as suspicious in nature.