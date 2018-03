The weather forecast for Sochi, Russia, this week predicts high temperatures as much as 20 degrees warmer than they will be in Chattanooga.

But regardless of the 50s weather at the resort city on the Black Sea, the winter Olympic Games are coming. The opening ceremony will be held Feb. 6 and competition will run through Feb. 23, and Chattanooga's Owen Seaton will play a part in trying to make the event a success.

Seaton, director of creative services for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletic department, leaves Wednesday for Russia, where he will direct the video board display at the Alder Arena Skating Center, site of the individual and team pursuit speed skating competition.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.