NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - President Obama will visit Nashville as part of a national tour after Tuesday's State of the Union address.

According to a White House news release, other stops include Prince George's County Maryland, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

The tour will take place in the week following the speech. Afterward, Obama will return to the White House to outline new efforts to help the long-term unemployed.

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper issued a statement welcoming the president and hoping "we will all treat him with Southern hospitality."

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn seemed not to take that advice when she issued a statement telling Obama to take a look around at Nashville's thriving economy and advising him that "our success is not a result of your failed policies."

