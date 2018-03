Working Together For You

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN — In order to speed up the process of passing new ordinances, city leaders are planning to change South Pittsburg's charter.

"As it stands now, when we pass an ordinance in the city, we have to have three readings on that ordinance," City Administrator Sammy Burrows said. "State law requires only two readings."

The South Pittsburg City Commission voted unanimously recently to approve Resolution 941, which requests the change be approved by state lawmakers.

