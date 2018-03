Working Together For You

Jurors could not reach a verdict Friday in the federal trial of a Brainerd Army Store employee charged with knowingly selling a chemical used to make methamphetamine.

The jury will reconvene Monday before U.S. District Judge Harry S. "Sandy" Mattice to continue deliberations, pushing the trial into its second week.

Terry Michael Honeycutt faces charges he sold vast quantities of Polar Pure, a water purification product containing nearly 100 percent iodine. Iodine is a key ingredient in some methods of meth making.

