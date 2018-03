CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Exotic luxury cars, military helicopter shows and rides may be coming to the Cleveland Regional Jetport.

On Friday, the Cleveland Municipal Airport Authority discussed proposals by Gotham Dream Cars and the Army Aviation History Foundation for providing special events at the jetport later this year.

"This is a great idea, and I think it would do well here," Lynn DeVault, secretary-treasurer of the airport authority board, said of weekend events during which people could drive on a specially designed autocross course in a Lamborghini, Ferrari or other high-end automobile.

