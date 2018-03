School system officials hope Friday's court action will put to rest a vandalism scandal surrounding cross-county rivals Marion County High School and South Pittsburg High School.

Two former Marion County High School assistant football coaches charged in a vandalism incident at their own school last November each pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor vandalism under terms of judicial diversion.

In two separate General Sessions Court hearings before Judge Mark Raines on Friday, Joe Dan Gudger and Michael Schmitt, each originally charged with vandalism of $1,000-$10,000, pleaded guilty to vandalism under $500. Gudger also was originally charged with possession of alcohol on school property, but that charge was dismissed as part of the arrangement, according to Assistant District Attorney Dave McGovern.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press