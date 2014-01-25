Supreme Court offers nuns a birth control 'out'

Pete Williams, Justice Correspondent, NBC News
The Supreme Court extended a hold Friday on a part of the Obamacare
contraceptive requirement that applies to groups with religious
affiliations.
The order offers an alternative to the Little
Sisters of the Poor, Catholic nuns who operate nursing homes in Denver
and Baltimore and who are suing over the new health care law's
requirement that employers provide coverage for contraceptive care.
The
court said the order was "based it on all of the circumstances of the
case" and should not be construed as an expression of its views on the
legal issues involved.
All new insurance plans, including those
provided by employers, must provide free birth control as part of a list
of essential benefits, including vaccinations and cancer screenings.
Churches
are exempt from the law and don't need to take any action. Religiously
affiliated non-profit groups -- like the nuns -- may also get an
exemption, but it isn't automatic: they must fill out a form stating
that providing contraceptive coverage would violate their religious
principles. If they don't seek the exemption and refuse to provide the
coverage, they face big fines.
The nuns say the very act of
filling out the form violates their religious beliefs because it frees
up the administrator of their health care plan to step in and provide
the contraceptive coverage. The sisters say signing the form, in
essence, deputizes their insurance provider to offer the coverage,
making them part of a process they find objectionable.
On New
Year's Eve, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor barred the government
from enforcing the law against the nuns. Her order was temporary, to be
in effect until she had a chance to hear the government's side.
On
Friday the full court gave groups like the nuns an out: if an employer
informs the government in writing that it is a non-profit, religious
organization with religious objections to providing coverage for
contraceptive services, they do not have to fill out the government form
and do not have to provide the coverage. The order will apply while the
case is on appeal in the lower courts.
The administration says
the group is already exempt from the law, because their insurance is
provided by Christian Brothers Services. As a church organization, it's
excused from the law's requirements.
When some religious groups
objected, the Obama administration provided exemptions. And an older
law, the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act, exempts church
plans from regulation anyway.