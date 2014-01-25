Swarms of drones could be the next frontier in emergency response

Nidhi Subbaraman
NBC News
Robots that can buzz, whir, and clamber into some of the most
dangerous crime scenes and disaster zones are coming to the aid of
police officers and other first responders who put themselves in harm's
way.
In October 2013, a parolee barricaded himself in a Roseville,
Calif., suburban home of a young couple and their toddler, taking
mother and child hostage. A SWAT team from the local police station
captured the alleged offender and took him in, but not before gunfire
ripped through the one-story home and injured officers.
Law
enforcement officers on the ground had help from bomb squad robots, that
helped push aside the furniture the suspect had piled up as a
barricade. But two detectives believe that a bit of unmanned aerial
backup would have made a big difference.
"Just knowing what's going on inside a house that we would go into
cold — [we could] potentially save officers' lives and victims' lives,"
Phil Mancini, a detective on the Roseville police desk, told NBC News.
Mancini has been advising a group at Carnegie Mellon University that is
building a swarm of cheap, small flying helicopters that could come to
the aid of officers across the country who find themselves facing off
against suspects they can't always see.
A crew of ten rotors would
move and think one, as if a single robot was "chopped into pieces with a
knife," said Pei Zhang, associate professor of robotics at Carnegie
Mellon. Technology being developed at Zhang's
lab will allow tens of robots to explore different parts of a new
environment and make sense of the information they each collect.
"I
can see the thing deployed almost on every call, every type of EOD
(explosive ordinance disposal) or SWAT call," Pat Zeri, the bomb squad
commander at Roseville in charge of the robots. His ground robots are
useful, sure, but they're slow to get moving, and if the robot has a
problem, "there's a 900 pound block of metal for the SWAT team to
negotiate around."
Zhang says robotic insects like the RoboBee from the Wyss Institute
at Harvard or cyborg beetles that carry sensors on their backs could be
future foot soldiers in a networked system, crawling into a burning
building to find the hottest zones, or using motion sensors to locate a
missing person.
Small drones, flying solo, have helped first responders in exactly these ways. In May last year, the Royal Canadian Mountain Police used a quadcopter
carrying an infrared camera to find an injured person after his car
flipped over in the snow in Saskatchewan. In Grand Forks County, North
Dakota, the sheriff's office used drones last season to check on flooded
farms. The Mesa County Sheriff's office in Colorado regularly sends
their camera-equipped Draganflyer X6 and a slightly larger Falcon on
missions, and the bots have helped locate missing people, and assisted
firefighters by surveying a burning church.
Drones can cut costs
and help emergency responders be more efficient, said Benjamin Miller,
the director of Mesa County's unmanned aircraft program. Miller has
testified before Senate committees on the responsible use of robotic
technology for law enforcement.
With a swarm of bots on hand, "I
can't think of a reason why remote sensors in hazardous situations would
not be useful," he told NBC News, but added that such a system must be
easy to deploy, and simple to maintain.
Say, throw ‘em into the air, and let them soar? That's the approach
one group aof researchers in Switzerland is taking in building a swarm
of cheap fixed-wing drones that clump together like a flock of
mechanical birds.
For rescue workers combing the Swiss
mountainside for lost hikers, keeping in touch with one another is a
challenge. With this in mind, the Swiss government contacted Dario Floreano,
a roboticist at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, to ask if
his swarms of flying robots could set up an instant communication net,
sort of like an instant local Wifi network, that could hover high over
the rescue mission and keep the people on the ground connected.
"The idea was you'd throw up one robot after the other and they would organize among themselves," said Sabine Hauert,
a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She used
design principles from flocking birds, which use a "couple of simple
rules" to stick together as a group and not crash into each other.
Hauert's
system was tested in open fields, with ten drones. The system is being
developed to be used in denser, more congested environments like cities.
On the sea, on the land, in the air
A project
headed up at the University of Pennsylvania hopes to redesign
standardized shipping containers so that they can click together like
LEGO blocks, forming bridges, helipads, runways, and other much-needed
temporary infrastructure as relief workers arrive at disaster zones. The
blocks could provide landing bases for responders at a quake-hit island
or oil spill on the open ocean.
The containers, which today
sit perfectly still, would be equipped with motors and on-board
computers that will let hundreds of them quickly arrange themselves into
temporary, useful structures.
"It's going to be much faster than building an offshore platform," said Mark Yim, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.
In
demonstrations using mock-ups one-twelfth the size of real-life
containers, researchers have demonstrated how the bots can be used to
build bridges across a university pool, form a landing pad for a
remote-control helicopter, and simulated how the structures would respond to the crash of waves in a turbulent sea.
"The
algorithms of who moves where and when, to form a large conglomeration
of even hundreds of them, is almost there," said Yim, who will present
the system for the first time at the International Conference on
Robotics and Automation in Hong Kong in June 2014.
Eventually,
Yim says, it could be possible to assemble a temporary airstrip on the
open ocean. He agrees, that's kind of a "crazy" idea – but may well be
possible in the not too distant future.