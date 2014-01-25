Major milestone in Highway 27 construction project

A big milestone in the construction project on Highway 27. Sunday afternoon the new Signal Mountain exit will open for motorists.

The construction project began in December of 2011 and is expected to cost more than $100 million.

"I get to sit there every morning forever trying to get on the main, onto 27 with all the traffic," motorist Joe Little says.



Little is just one of hundreds, if not thousands, of drivers who frequent the Signal Mountain exit from Highway 27 everyday. "Some days it can be three, four times a day," Little says.



Currently, vehicles have to maneuver around traffic barrels and a tight curve and drivers can only exit one direction. However, starting Sunday a traffic light and a left turn signal towards Dayton Blvd will greet drivers as they exit the highway.



"It will be a lot easier to maneuver just right through there," motorist Jessica Morris says.



This is just the latest milestone in the more than three year long project along Highway 27 which includes more than 30 retaining walls, six bridges and reconstructing several interchanges.



The Tennessee Highway of Transportation says the Signal Mountain exit will be open after 4 p.m. Sunday. Completion on the entire project is scheduled for February of next year.

