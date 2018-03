Working Together For You

At 2 p.m. on Friday, a dozen or so people trickled into the Hamilton County Election Commission to wait for a blank petition to be hand-delivered.

This was the first concrete step in their attempt to recall Chattanooga Councilman Chris Anderson.

The group, District 7 residents all, consisted of pastors and business people. They talked quietly among themselves until local activist Charlie Wysong walked in with the paperwork.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.