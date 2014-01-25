Boat fire cause $80K damage in Hixson

On Saturday morning, firefighters battle a marina fire in frigid temperatures. Just after 11:30, a 911 call was made by a boat owner reporting his boat was on fire at Big Ridge Yacht Club located at 1940 Hixson Marina Road.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting 2 boats on fire.

Dallas Bay VFD Chief Markus Fritts, requested the Hamilton County Hazmat Team to responded to assist with containing oil and gas fluids on the water.

Chief Fritts reported the boat owner had awoken to smoke in the boat cabin and found smoke coming from an electrical box in a closet.

He left the boat to get a fire extinguisher and returned to find the boat fully involved with fire.

The boat owner immediately release his boat from the dock so the entire dock would not catch fire.

Unfortunately, when he cut his boat loose from the dock, his boat traveled close to another boat and caught fire.

Damages to the two boats are listed at $80,000. Boat owners are unknown at this time. Electrical problems in the boat seem to be the cause of the fire.