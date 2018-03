An Etowah man is behind bars, while an Athens man clings to his life in the hospital. This after a heated argument ended in a stabbing.



Late Wednesday night, police were called to the 2-hundred block of County Road 784, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his back.



Witnesses on scene singled out 34-year old Jeremy Sperry as the suspect. Police spotted Sperry not far from the scene in his wrecked vehicle.



Sperry is charged with 2nd degree attempted murder.