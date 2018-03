The Humane Educational Society has received a grant worth more than $20,000 from the Pedigree Foundation, to create a training program that will enhance the adoptability of canines waiting for their forever homes. Many of the dogs that enter the shelter would greatly benefit from training. Animals are surrendered each year to shelters across the country due to unwanted behavior.

The goal is to teach staff, volunteers, and students how to teach animals basic good manners. HES also plans on holding classes to teach adopters basic animal handling skills and to answer questions and concerns about their new adopted pet.