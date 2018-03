Two of the 17 dogs rescued in Marion County the first part of January are ready for adoption.

The Chattanooga Humane Education Society says Jake and Violet have been vetted, neutered/spayed, received proper vaccinations and have had full dentals.



They along with 15 other dogs were found outside, trapped in crates, in deplorable conditions.

Six to 12 inches of feces had piled up in cages. Two dogs had already frozen to death.

Rescuers say 11 of the 15 surviving animals tested positive for heartworm.