A local soldier comes home from deployment, and his family was there to greet him when he arrived.



Joe Greenwood has been in Afghanistan for the past 9 months.



It's his second overseas tour of duty, so for his 5-year-old daughter Emma , Friday couldn't have come soon enough.



She was a little unsure at first why she was at the airport, but it didn't take her long to figure it out. So to say she was excited would be an understatement as she ran to her Dads arms.



Greenwood is now on reserve, so he'll be in Cleveland with little Emma for a while.