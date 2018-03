I's been cold, but many kids have been asking, "Where's the snow?"



We found some at Graysville Elementary School in Catoosa County Friday. It's man-made snow, but the kids enjoyed it anyway. Parents spent nine hours Thursday night creating the winter wonderland with a snow machine. It was a reward for students making good grades in the school's Renaissance program.



In addition to the outdoor fun, the students had snow cones, enjoyed a snow dance party, and wrapped each other up, making human snowmen.

Principal Kerri Sholl said it took a lot teamwork to make the celebration happen.



Renaissance is a national program honoring students for good grades, good attendance and good behavior. As you can see, the Graysville students had a great time in their make believe winter wonderland and the temperatures were perfect for outdoor snow play.