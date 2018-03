To conduct effective ministry, American Bible Society wants to know what U.S. cities embrace the best-selling book of all time.

Chattanooga, Tenn., ranks No. 1, according to American Bible Society's study, America's Most Bible-Minded Cities. Knoxville, Tenn., claimed last year's top spot.

America's Most Bible-Minded Cities, our second consecutive study, shows that the Midwest and South continues to perform strongly. Chattanooga, Tenn.; Birmingham, Ala.; Shreveport, La.; Little Rock, Ark.; and Jackson, Miss.; all ranked among America's top 10 most Bible-minded cities in 2013.

Not surprisingly, many cities in the East Coast continued to rank as the least Bible-minded in 2013. Among them: Providence, R.I.; Albany and Buffalo, N.Y.; Boston; and Portland, Maine.

