UPDATE: Victims ID'ed in fatal accident in Cleveland

UPDATE: The occupants of a Chevrolet Corvette that crashed Friday afternoon on North Lee Highway have been identified as Robert Douglas Farley, age 35, of Cookeville Tennessee, and Davis Andrew Gregor, age 19, of Rising Fawn Georgia.

The vehicle went out of control while traveling north of North Lee Highway, crossed to the opposite side of the road, and struck a tree. Both victims died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing by the Traffic Unit of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. At this time it appears speed may have been a factor in the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: North Lee Highway in Cleveland was shut down after a fatal accident Friday afternoon.

The vehicle was traveling north, when the driver lost control and crossed the southbound lane and hit a tree. Both victims, adult males, were ejected from the vehicle.



Rescue workers and investigators were on the scene. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes since the road was closed for several hours.



Lee Highway was closed from Walker Valley Road north to Wilson Farm Road.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

