Director of Kidney Foundation indicted

Jennifer McGlohon, the former director of the Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga Area has been indicted for theft from the Foundation.



McGlohon is charged with theft of property and is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on February 7 before Judge Barry Steelman.



McGlohon was relieved of her duties and placed on unpaid administrative leave in September of 2013.



Board members told Channel 3 in October that McGlohon was under an internal investigation for inappropriate use of organization funds.

