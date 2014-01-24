Former Marion football coach gets judicial diversion, pleads guilty

One of the two former Marion County High School assistant football coaches charged in a vandalism scandal at their own school last November pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor vandalism under terms of judicial diversion after action in that county's General Sessions Court today. He will also pay court costs.



In a hearing before Judge Mark Raines, Joe Dan Gudger, originally charged with vandalism $1,000-$10,000. Gudger also was originally charged with possession of alcohol on school property but that charge was dismissed as part of the arrangement.



Judge Raines ordered Gudger to perform 48 hours of public service and restitution will be set later.



Codefendant and former assistant coach Michael Schmitt, who is charged with the same original vandalism charge as Gudger, is set to appear next week and could agree to similar terms, court officials said.



