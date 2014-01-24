NRLB rules UAW, Volkswagen didn't violate labor law in Chattanooga

A probe by the National Labor Relations Board has found that the United Auto Workers and Volkswagen did not violate U.S. labor law during the union's organizing efforts at the automaker's Chattanooga plant last year.



The NLRB investigation found the UAW did not run afoul of the law when it claimed it had a majority of signatures of hourly employees on cards requesting the workers' permission to represent them. The NRLB report said the union didn't violate the law in its solicitation or handling of the authorization cards.



In addition, in a related case, the NLRB said Volkswagen Group of America did not provide unlawful assistance to the union or unlawfully threaten to condition future work at the plant on whether employees select the UAW as its bargaining representative.



The complaints against the UAW and VW were filed last year by some employees at the plant, and the NLRB reports recommend the dismissal of the charges.



