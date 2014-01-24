Trenton officer resigns following theft investigation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trenton officer resigns following theft investigation

TRENTON, GA (WRCB) -

A Trenton police officer has resigned following theft allegations.

Police say Officer Shawn Chapa is accused of taking drugs from the city's police evidence room.

Chapa has resigned from his position following the preliminary investigation.

Chapa is charged with violation of oath and theft. He has been released from jail on bond.

The GBI is conducting the investigation at the request of City of Trenton officials.

