Man shot in front of Woodlawn Apartments

One person is recovering after a shooting in Chattanooga.



Police say they responded to the 2300 Windsor Street just before 7 p.m. Thursday.



Officers found Justin Common with a gunshot wound to the leg.



Common told police a man confronted him in front of the Woodlawn Apartments, shot him and fled.



Common was taken to the hospital for treatment,

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department.