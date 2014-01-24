Aquarium in need of volunteers

The Tennessee Aquarium is looking for volunteers.



Officials say there is an immediate need for docents and Wet Lab volunteers at the Aquarium.



Docent applications are due by February 10 and an eight week training course begins on February 25 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Volunteers must have access to a computer and commit to volunteering once a week from 9:30-2:00 pm or 1:30-6:00 pm. Weekend volunteers are especially needed.



Wet Lab volunteers are responsible for preparing animal diets and caring for various animals used in education programs. These volunteers are required to be able to lift 25 pounds as well as bend and kneel on the floor. Wet Lab volunteers are needed once a week from 8:00-11:00 am on Saturday or Sunday.



More information about volunteering at the Tennessee Aquarium is available by calling (423) 785-3057. Docent information can also be found on the Aquarium's website at http://bit.ly/tnaqvolopps.