Man Accused of Selling Oregano-Laced Rice Krispies as Pot

NEW YORK (NBC) -- It was a case of snap, crackle and pot.

Police say a New Jersey man mixed Rice Krispies and oregano and sold it as marijuana to a 17-year-old for $210.

Lakehurst Police Sgt. Ron Heinzman tells the Asbury Park Press the teen told her mother she had taken the money to pay for half an ounce of marijuana. Police were called when the mother and girl confronted 22-year-old Richard Erving on Wednesday.

Erving is charged with distribution of imitation marijuana.

The girl is charged with a drug offense.